What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly write-up, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has dropped lower but managed to stage a “defence” at the 24100/24000 pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous outlook.

Key elements

The Index is now testing the former significant resistance now turns support at 24100/24000 region (see weekly chart).

The longer-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region with a lowest reading since July 2008. Also, the Index has managed to stage a recovery at this oversold juncture in the previous two occasions on 03 June 2012 and 23 June 2013 respectively (see weekly chart).

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 and the upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in pink) in place since 20 March 2014, both coincide at the 25500/25700 region which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (see daily chart).

The 24100/24000 support zone also corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 03 September 2014 is now at 24500 (see 4 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 24100/24000

Resistance: 24500, 25170 & 25500/25700

Next support: 23500/23400

Conclusion

The Index has continued its downward spiral and it is now testing the 24100/24000 pivotal support. Based on the above mentioned elements, it appears that the current downside movement is showing signs of “exhaustion”. Therefore, we maintain our bullish bias and only a break above the 24500 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a recovery towards 25170 with a maximum target set at the 25500/25700 significant resistance zone.

Only the other hand, a crack below 24000 (daily close) is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario and unleash a further decline towards the 23500/23400 support zone (lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel in place since 20 March 2014 + 50% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.