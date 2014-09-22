hang seng index weekly outlook testing the 2410024000 support with exhaustion signals 74302014
With reference to our last weekly write-up, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has dropped lower but managed to stage a “defence” at the 24100/24000 pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous outlook.
Pivot (key support): 24100/24000
Resistance: 24500, 25170 & 25500/25700
Next support: 23500/23400
The Index has continued its downward spiral and it is now testing the 24100/24000 pivotal support. Based on the above mentioned elements, it appears that the current downside movement is showing signs of “exhaustion”. Therefore, we maintain our bullish bias and only a break above the 24500 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a recovery towards 25170 with a maximum target set at the 25500/25700 significant resistance zone.
Only the other hand, a crack below 24000 (daily close) is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario and unleash a further decline towards the 23500/23400 support zone (lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel in place since 20 March 2014 + 50% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low).
Disclaimer
