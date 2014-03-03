Pivot (key support): 22260

Resistance: 23500

Next support: 21700

As per stated in our last weekly update on the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) dated on 26 Feb 2014 (Possibility of a short-term decline has reduced), the Index has broken out of its “Bullish Pennant” pattern as expected.

As seen from the daily chart, the Index has also cleared above its former trendline resistance and 50-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which indicates a return of upside momentum.

We will be able to see more bullish elements by zooming into a lower time frame (4 hour chart). This morning plunge has managed to find support and rebounded off the lower boundary of its ascending channel in place since 05 Feb 2014 which also coincides with the pull-back support of the “Bullish Pennant” pattern.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 22260 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside movement to target the 23500 resistance (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel). On the other hand, a break below 22260 may damage the bullish tone to see correction towards the next support at 21700.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.