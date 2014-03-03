hang seng index weekly outlook support remains intact and further upside is expected 46252014

Pivot (key support): 22260 Resistance: 23500 Next support: 21700 As per stated in our last weekly update on the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for […]


Financial Analyst
March 3, 2014 12:30 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-Hang Seng Index cleared above trendline resistance & 50-day Moving Average

Graph-Heng Send Index reacted & bounced off ascending channel support

Pivot (key support): 22260

Resistance: 23500

Next support: 21700

As per stated in our last weekly update on the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) dated on 26 Feb 2014 (Possibility of a short-term decline has reduced), the Index has broken out of its “Bullish Pennant” pattern as expected.

As seen from the daily chart, the Index has also cleared above its former trendline resistance and 50-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which indicates a return of upside momentum.

We will be able to see more bullish elements by zooming into a lower time frame (4 hour chart).  This morning plunge has managed to find support and rebounded off the lower boundary of its ascending channel in place since 05 Feb 2014 which also coincides with the pull-back support of the “Bullish Pennant” pattern.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 22260 holds, the Index is likely to see further upside movement to target the 23500 resistance (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel). On the other hand, a break below 22260 may damage the bullish tone to see correction towards the next support at 21700.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

