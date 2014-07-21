What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 23600 as expected before staging a pull-back. Refer to this link for last week outlook.

Key elements

The long-term horizontal resistance remains at 24100 (see weekly chart).

The RSI oscillator continues to hold above its trendline support and 50% level (see daily chart).

The 23000/22900 support corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low (see daily chart).

Since hitting a high of 23600 on 03 Jul 2014, the Index appears to be evolving within a bullish “Ascending Triangle” continuation chart pattern (see 4 hour chart).

The 24100 long-term key resistance corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 Mar 2014 low & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2014 low) (see 4 hour chart).

The trendline support joining the lows since20 Mar 2014 is at 22500 which also correspond closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 23000/22900

Resistance: 23600 & 24100

Next support: 22500

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index appears to be trading within a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Ascending Triangle”. Therefore, we are expecting a possible one to two weeks of sideways movement below 23600 (resistance of the “Ascending Triangle”) before a potential up thrust towards the key long-term resistance at 24100.

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 23000/22900 will invalidate the “Ascending Triangle” pattern and see a potential slide towards the trendline support at 22500.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.