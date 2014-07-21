hang seng index weekly outlook sideways below 23600 before potential push up towards 24100 65702014
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 23600 as […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 23600 as expected before staging a pull-back. Refer to this link for last week outlook.
Pivot (key support): 23000/22900
Resistance: 23600 & 24100
Next support: 22500
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index appears to be trading within a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Ascending Triangle”. Therefore, we are expecting a possible one to two weeks of sideways movement below 23600 (resistance of the “Ascending Triangle”) before a potential up thrust towards the key long-term resistance at 24100.
However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 23000/22900 will invalidate the “Ascending Triangle” pattern and see a potential slide towards the trendline support at 22500.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.