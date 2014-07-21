hang seng index weekly outlook sideways below 23600 before potential push up towards 24100 65702014

What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 23600 as […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2014 5:46 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 23600 as expected before staging a pull-back. Refer to this link for last week outlook.

Key elements

  • The long-term horizontal resistance remains at 24100 (see weekly chart).
  • The RSI oscillator continues to hold above its trendline support and 50% level (see daily chart).
  • The 23000/22900 support corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • Since hitting a high of 23600 on 03 Jul 2014, the Index appears to be evolving within a bullish “Ascending Triangle” continuation chart pattern (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 24100 long-term key resistance corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 Mar 2014 low & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2014 low) (see 4 hour chart).
  • The trendline support joining the lows since20 Mar 2014 is at 22500 which also correspond closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 23000/22900

Resistance: 23600 & 24100

Next support: 22500

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index appears to be trading within a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Ascending Triangle”. Therefore, we are expecting a possible one to two weeks of sideways movement below 23600 (resistance of the “Ascending Triangle”) before a potential up thrust towards the key long-term resistance at 24100.

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 23000/22900 will invalidate the “Ascending Triangle” pattern and see a potential slide towards the trendline support at 22500.

Disclaimer

Economic Calendar

