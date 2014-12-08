hang seng index weekly outlook risk of a pull back below 24250 within symmetrical triangle consolida
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged a push-up above the pivotal support at 23190 […]
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged a push-up above the pivotal support at 23190 […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged a push-up above the pivotal support at 23190 and almost met our expected upside target at 24250. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Key pivot (resistance): 24250
Support: 23830 & 23430
Next resistance: 24600 & 25000
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index now shows the risk of a potential pull-back below the pivotal resistance of 24250 towards 23830 before 23430 (the lower boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range consolidation).
However, a break above 24250 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend in place since 03 October 2014 to target 24600 before 25000.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.