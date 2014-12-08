What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged a push-up above the pivotal support at 23190 and almost met our expected upside target at 24250. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

Current price action has shaped a bearish ‘Shooting Star” candlestick pattern right below the 24250 resistance (see daily chart).

The Index appears to be consolidating within a short-term “Symmetrical Triangle” in place since 17 November 2014 with its lower boundary at 23430 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has downside potential before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 24600 upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in light green) coincides closely with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 31 October 2014 low to 17 November 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Key pivot (resistance): 24250

Support: 23830 & 23430

Next resistance: 24600 & 25000

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index now shows the risk of a potential pull-back below the pivotal resistance of 24250 towards 23830 before 23430 (the lower boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range consolidation).

However, a break above 24250 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend in place since 03 October 2014 to target 24600 before 25000.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.