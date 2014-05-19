What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has continued to inch higher after the breakout of its former intermediate resistance at 22320 as per mentioned in our last weekly outlook (Showing signs of a potential recovery) dated on 12 May 2014.

Key elements

The market has broken above the 100-day Moving Average now turns support at around 22300 (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).

The 22300 level corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low to 15 May 2014 high at 22370 (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 22530

Pivot (key support): 22300

Resistance: 23430

Next support: 21640

Conclusion

After the bullish breakout from its former descending channel and 22320 level, the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back before resuming its upside movement. Based on the above mentioned elements, a break below 22530 is likely to trigger a short term decline towards 22370/ 22300.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 22300 holds, the Index is likely to resume its upside movement towards the range top resistance at 23430. On the other hand, a break below 22300 may negate the expected rally to see a decline towards the 07 May 2014 swing low at 21640.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.