November 24, 2014 2:08 PM
Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast-24 Nov 2014

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast-24 Nov 2014

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast-24 Nov 2014

 

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has challenged the 23570/23470 pivotal support before staging a sharp recovery. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The longer-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for further upside potential towards its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).
  • The sharp decline seen last week has managed to react off the 23190 support which is the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel in place since 31 October 2014 (see daily chair).
  • The 23190 support also coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 31 October 2014 low to 17 November 2014 high (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has “room” for upside potential before reaching the overbought region (see daily chart).
  • The 24600 upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel coincides closely with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 31 October 2014 low to 17 November 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is imminent (see 4 hour chart).
  • The lower boundary of the longer-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 now stands at 22550 (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 23580

Key pivot (support): 23190

Resistance: 24250 & 24600/25000

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back below the 24250 intermediate resistance towards the 23580 level with a maximum limit set the 23190 pivotal support before another round of potential rally to target 24600/25000 next.

However, failure to hold above the 23190 pivotal support is likely to damage the intermediate bullish trend in place since 31 October 2014 low to see a decline to retest the long term key support at 22550.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

