What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has broken above the 23570 level (neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern) and almost met our first target at 24100 as expected. Please click on this link for recap on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The longer-term Stochastic oscillator has continued to push higher and still left some “upside” potential towards its overbought region (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 25 June 2013 stands at 22550 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has broken above its pull-back resistance and 50% level which suggests a revival of upside momentum (see daily chart).

The Index has broken above the “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern with its former neckline resistance now turns support at 23570 (see 4 hour chart).

The exit breakout potential of the “Double Bottom” pattern is at 24600 which also corresponds with the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 03 Oct 2014 low to 16 Oct 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 4 hour).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 23800/23660

Key pivot (support): 23570

Resistance: 24100, 24600 & 25500/25700

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

The Hong Kong 40 Index has turned bullish through the bullish breakout of the “Double Bottom” pattern. Currently, the shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has started to show weakness, thus we expect a potential pull-back below 24100 towards 23800/23660 with a maximum limit set at the 23570 pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement towards 24600.

However, failure to hold above 23570 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 22550 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.