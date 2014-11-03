hang seng index weekly outlook pull back before another round of potential rally above 23570 support
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has broken above the 23570 level (neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern) and almost met our first target at 24100 as expected. Please click on this link for recap on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 23800/23660
Key pivot (support): 23570
Resistance: 24100, 24600 & 25500/25700
Next support: 22550
The Hong Kong 40 Index has turned bullish through the bullish breakout of the “Double Bottom” pattern. Currently, the shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has started to show weakness, thus we expect a potential pull-back below 24100 towards 23800/23660 with a maximum limit set at the 23570 pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement towards 24600.
However, failure to hold above 23570 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 22550 support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.