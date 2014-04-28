What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has broken below the 22300/22250 support and invalidated our bullish view as mentioned in the last weekly outlook (A potential new rise is expected above pull-back support) dated 21 Apr 2014.

Key elements

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 20 Mar 2014 low is at 21900 (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator is now on support which suggests limited downside potential (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average and the former pull-back support are acting as a resistance at 22590 (see daily chart).

The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 10 Apr 2014 high is at 22000 (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Support: 22000/21900 & 21100

Resistance: 22590, 23430 & 24100

Conclusion

Mixed elements, turn neutral between 22000/21900 and 22590. Note the 22000/219000 support is being derived from Fibonacci levels (61.8% retracement & 1.00 projection) which represents a key confluence area as mentioned in the key elements section.

Only a break above 22590 is likely to trigger an upside movement towards 23430 follow by 24100 next (long-term range top). On the other hand, a break below 2200/21900 may see a further correction towards the key long-term support at 21100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.