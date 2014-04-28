hang seng index weekly outlook mixed elements expect sideways movement 54232014

What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has broken below the 22300/22250 support and invalidated our bullish view as mentioned […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2014 1:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-Failure bullish breakout seen in Hang Seng Index

Graph-Mixed elements seen in Hang Seng Index

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has broken below the 22300/22250 support and invalidated our bullish view as mentioned in the last weekly outlook (A potential new rise is expected above pull-back support) dated 21 Apr 2014.

Key elements

  • The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 20 Mar 2014 low is at 21900 (see daily chart).
  • The RSI oscillator is now on support which suggests limited downside potential (see daily chart).
  • The 100-day Moving Average and the former pull-back support are acting as a resistance at 22590 (see daily chart).
  • The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 10 Apr 2014 high is at 22000 (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Support: 22000/21900 & 21100

Resistance: 22590, 23430 & 24100

Conclusion

Mixed elements, turn neutral between 22000/21900 and 22590. Note the 22000/219000 support is being derived from Fibonacci levels (61.8% retracement & 1.00 projection) which represents a key confluence area as mentioned in the key elements section.

Only a break above 22590 is likely to trigger an upside movement towards 23430 follow by 24100 next (long-term range top). On the other hand, a break below 2200/21900 may see a further correction towards the key long-term support at 21100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.