hang seng index weekly outlook minor pull back within bullish ascending channel 58252014

What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has staged a swift rally above the 22300 support which has performed better […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2014 1:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-Hang Seng Index(HSI) is still above 100-day MA

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has staged a swift rally above the 22300 support which has performed better than our expectation. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Risk of a pull-back before upside movement resumes) dated on 19 May 2014.

Key elements

  • The 100-day Moving Average continues to support the Index at around 22300 (see daily chart).
  • The RSI oscillator is hovering above the 50% neutrality level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate horizontal support (in dotted green) is at 22830 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The Index continues to trade within an ascending channel with the lower and upper boundaries at 22640 and 23430 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The lower boundary of the ascending channel at 22640 corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 07 May 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed out an impending bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 22830

Pivot (key support): 22640

Resistance: 23430

Next support: 22300

Conclusion

The Index continues to trade above the lower boundary of the ascending channel but the Stochastic oscillator (4 hour) has flashed an impending bearish divergence signal which suggests that the Index may see a pull-back towards the 22830/22640 region before any potential rally resumes.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 22640 holds, the Index is likely to see the continuation of its upside movement to target the upper boundary of the ascending channel & horizontal resistance at 23430.

On the other hand, a break below 22640 may damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 22300.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Economic Calendar

