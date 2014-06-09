What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has pulled-backed, tested but held about our pre-defined support at 22950 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Consolidation below 23430/23490 before another potential upleg) dated 04 Jun 2014.

Key elements

The major horizontal resistance stands at 24100 (see weekly chart).

The Index tested and rebounded from the lower boundary of ascending channel in place since 9 May 2014 low at 22950 (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average remains as a support at around 22500 (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator is still bullish as it remains above its trendline support and 50% level (see daily chart).

The 23.6% and 50% Fibonacci retracement from 9 May 2014 low is at 22950 and 22500 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

The key resistance at 24100 also confluences closely with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 22950/22900

Resistance: 23430/23490 & 24100

Next support: 22500

Conclusion

The Index has pull-backed as expected towards the 22950 support and managed to stage a rebound from it. Based on the above mentioned elements, it is likely to resume its upside movement within the ascending channel towards 23430/23490 before the key long-term resistance at 24100.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 22950/22900 is likely to damage the bullish trend since 07 May 2014 to see a decline towards the next support at 22500.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.