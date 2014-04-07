What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rally and performed better as expected. It has managed to clear above its former trendline resistance (see daily chart). Refer to our last weekly outlook (Bullish tone remains intact but expect a potential pull-back below 22400/22550 before new rebound) dated 31 Mar 2014.

Key Elements

Daily MACD trend indicator remains above its centreline (see daily chart)

Impending “Double Bottom” with the neckline resistance at 23000 (see daily chart)

Current price is still holding above the former trendline resistance now turns pull-back support (see 4 hour chart)

RSI oscillator is still above its support (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Pivot (key support): 22250/22100

Resistance: 23000 & 24000

Next support: 21700

Conclusion

The Hong Kong 40 Index remains above its support region and as long as the pivot (key support) at 22250/22100 (also the 50% & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 27 Mar 2014 low) holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 23000.

On the other hand, a break below 22100 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 21700.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.