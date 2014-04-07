hang seng index weekly outlook holding above support 51332014

What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rally and performed better as expected.  It has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 7, 2014 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-HSI is now testing its former trendline resistance now turns pull-back support

Graph-HSI is still holding above its 22250/22100 support for further potential upside

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rally and performed better as expected.  It has managed to clear above its former trendline resistance (see daily chart). Refer to our last weekly outlook (Bullish tone remains intact but expect a potential pull-back below 22400/22550 before new rebound) dated 31 Mar 2014.

Key Elements

  • Daily MACD trend indicator remains above its centreline (see daily chart)
  • Impending “Double Bottom” with the neckline resistance at 23000 (see daily chart)
  • Current price is still holding above the former trendline resistance now turns pull-back support (see 4 hour chart)
  • RSI oscillator is still above its support (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Pivot (key support): 22250/22100

Resistance: 23000 & 24000

Next support: 21700

Conclusion

The Hong Kong 40 Index remains above its support region and as long as the pivot (key support) at 22250/22100 (also the 50% & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 27 Mar 2014 low) holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 23000.

On the other hand, a break below 22100 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 21700.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.