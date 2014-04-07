hang seng index weekly outlook holding above support 51332014
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rally and performed better as expected. It has […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to stage a rally and performed better as expected. It has managed to clear above its former trendline resistance (see daily chart). Refer to our last weekly outlook (Bullish tone remains intact but expect a potential pull-back below 22400/22550 before new rebound) dated 31 Mar 2014.
Pivot (key support): 22250/22100
Resistance: 23000 & 24000
Next support: 21700
The Hong Kong 40 Index remains above its support region and as long as the pivot (key support) at 22250/22100 (also the 50% & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 27 Mar 2014 low) holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 23000.
On the other hand, a break below 22100 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 21700.
