The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken above the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance, thus invalidated the expected setback movement.
Intermediate support: 24300
Pivot (key support): 24100
Resistance: 25100, 25720 & 26370
Next support: 23300
The Index needs to break above the 25100 level to trigger a further potential rally to target 25720 before 26370.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 24100 weekly pivotal support is likely to see a deeper slide to retest the long-term ascending channel support (in orange) at 23300.
