What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken above the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance, thus invalidated the expected setback movement.

Key elements

The Index has remained below the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance in place since the November 2010 swing high (see weekly chart).

The upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 stands at 26370/26750 and 23450/23300 respectively (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is showing a built-up in upside momentum as it is attempting to break above its trendline resistance (in dotted red) (see daily chart).

The upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in purple) in place since 16 December 2014 also stands at 26370 which confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 December 2014 low to 11 March 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which suggests a pull-back in price action is imminent (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 24300

Pivot (key support): 24100

Resistance: 25100, 25720 & 26370

Next support: 23300

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above the 25100 level to trigger a further potential rally to target 25720 before 26370.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 24100 weekly pivotal support is likely to see a deeper slide to retest the long-term ascending channel support (in orange) at 23300.

