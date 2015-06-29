hang seng index weekly outlook for 29 june to 03 july potential recovery above 2554025300 support 77
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested but managed to […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested but managed to […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested but managed to retreat from the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance as expected.
*Note: The Index has plummeted towards the expected downside target at 25850 in today’s (29 June 2015) morning session.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 25540/25300
Pivot (key support): 25000
Resistance: 26450/26700 & 27500
Next support: 23600
Technical elements suggest that a potential recovery is round the corner for the Index holding above the 25540/25300 intermediate support to target the 26450/26700 resistance zone in the first instance with a maximum limit set at 27500.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 25000 weekly pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the bearish movement to see a waterfall slide towards the key long-term support at 23600 which is also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.