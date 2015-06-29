(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested but managed to retreat from the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance as expected.

*Note: The Index has plummeted towards the expected downside target at 25850 in today’s (29 June 2015) morning session.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has met the exit potential of the “Double Top” bearish breakout at 25850 (see 4 hour chart).

Price is now coming close to the next support at 25540/25300 which confluences with gap seen on 02 April 2015, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 26 May 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Based on the above point and Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is coming close for a completion of its bearish wave 4/ where a potential bullish reversal is round the corner to kick start the bullish wave 5/ (see 4 hour chart).

The significant support will be at 25150/25000 which is the former long-term resistance in place since 07 Nov 2010 now turns pull-back support since the recent bullish breakout seen on March 2015 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator is now resting on its trendline support since 29 March 2015 (see weekly chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 26450/26700 resistance zone also coincides closely with multiple Fibonacci retracement clusters (23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 26 May 2015 high to the current 29 June 2015 low & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 24 June 2015 high to the current 29 June 2015 low) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25540/25300

Pivot (key support): 25000

Resistance: 26450/26700 & 27500

Next support: 23600

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that a potential recovery is round the corner for the Index holding above the 25540/25300 intermediate support to target the 26450/26700 resistance zone in the first instance with a maximum limit set at 27500.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 25000 weekly pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the bearish movement to see a waterfall slide towards the key long-term support at 23600 which is also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.