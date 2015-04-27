



What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to squeeze above the 28000 resistance and almost hit the next resistance at 28600 in this morning session, 27 April 2015. This jump up in the Index is caused by the strong performance seen in HSBC, the highest component stock weightage (close to 11%) in the Hang Seng Index.

HSBC rose by 6%, the biggest intraday gain since 01 December 2011 to HKD78.25 as the Sunday Times newspaper reported that the bank is considering spinning off its retail banking unit for about GBP20 billion (news link)

Key elements

The Index is now testing the median line (resistance) of its long-term ascending channel (in green) in place since 26 October 2008 at 28600 (see weekly chart).

The 28600 resistance also confluences a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is overbought and has flashed a bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Bollinger Bandwidth indicator which measures volatility remains at a 14-month high since 05 February 2014. This observation suggests that the current uptrend from 11 March 2015 low is “overstretched” and the Index is likely to see a pull-back/consolidation (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) is at 26900 (see daily chart)

The 26900 also coincides closely with the38.2% Fibonacci retracement (typical wave 4 target) from 11 march 2015 low to current 27 April 2015 high (see daily chart).

The 20-day Moving Average (in red) is also acting as a support at around 26900 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 28600

Support: 28090 & 27300/26900

Next resistance: 30150/30500

Conclusion

Based on current technical elements, the Index still faces the risk of pull-back/consolidation at such “lofty” level. However, it needs to break below the 28090 intermediate support to trigger a potential decline to target 27300/26900.

On the other hand, a break above the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend towards 30150/30500 next.

