Hang Seng Index Weekly Outlook for 27 Apr to 01 May: 28090 will be the potential downside trigger
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to squeeze above the 28000 resistance and almost hit the next resistance at 28600 in this morning session, 27 April 2015. This jump up in the Index is caused by the strong performance seen in HSBC, the highest component stock weightage (close to 11%) in the Hang Seng Index.
HSBC rose by 6%, the biggest intraday gain since 01 December 2011 to HKD78.25 as the Sunday Times newspaper reported that the bank is considering spinning off its retail banking unit for about GBP20 billion (news link)
Pivot (key resistance): 28600
Support: 28090 & 27300/26900
Next resistance: 30150/30500
Based on current technical elements, the Index still faces the risk of pull-back/consolidation at such “lofty” level. However, it needs to break below the 28090 intermediate support to trigger a potential decline to target 27300/26900.
On the other hand, a break above the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend towards 30150/30500 next.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.