The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken above the upper neutrality level at 24380 and hit the upside target at 24800/25000 on last Friday, 23 January 2015. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Pivot (key support): 24350
Resistance: 25000 & 25400
Next support: 23800
Elements advocate a potential short-term decline below the intermediate resistance at 25000 towards the weekly pivotal support at 24350. Thereafter, another round of potential upleg should occur to target 25400 next.
However, failure to hold above 24350 may see a deeper slide towards the next support at 23800.
