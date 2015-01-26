What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken above the upper neutrality level at 24380 and hit the upside target at 24800/25000 on last Friday, 23 January 2015. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

Current price action has reacted off the 25000 level which is the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in purple) in place since 16 December 2015 low (see daily chart).

Current price action has formed an impending “Bearish Harami” candlestick pattern and the intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level. Risk of a short-term decline (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the ascending channel (in purple) stands at 24380 which also confluences with the former horizontal resistance now turns support and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 23 January 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

The 03 September 2014 swing hgh at 25400 also corresponds closely with the 1.382 Fibonacci projection from 16 December 2014 low to 06 January 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 24350

Resistance: 25000 & 25400

Next support: 23800

Conclusion

Elements advocate a potential short-term decline below the intermediate resistance at 25000 towards the weekly pivotal support at 24350. Thereafter, another round of potential upleg should occur to target 25400 next.

However, failure to hold above 24350 may see a deeper slide towards the next support at 23800.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd