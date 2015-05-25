hang seng index weekly outlook for 25 may to 29 may pull back before potential new rise holding abov
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has push higher and broke […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has push higher and broke above the 28060 upside trigger level as expected.
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 27970
Pivot (key support): 27700
Resistance: 28600 & 30150/30500
Next support: 26900 & 25150/25000
Technical elements remain positive. However on the shorter-term, the Index is likely to see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 27970 with a maximum limit set at the 27700 weekly pivotal support before the potential final push up towards the key resistance zone of 30150/30500.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 27700 may negate the bullish tone to see a retest on the 17 April 2015 swing low at 26900. Only a clear break below 26900 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.