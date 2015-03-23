(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up as expected but held below the 24630 weekly pivotal support.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has remained below the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance in place since the November 2010 swing high (see weekly chart).

The upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 stands at 26400/26750 and 23450/23300 respectively (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is right below its resistances (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its extreme overbought level.

The 24200/24100 support also coincides closely with the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement from 11March 2015 low to the current 23 March 2015 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 24630

Support: 24200/24100

Next resistance: 25000/25150

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish stance for a potential decline towards the 24200/24100 support as long as the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed.

However, a break above 24630 is likely to negate the bearish tone for squeeze up to test the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.