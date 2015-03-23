hang seng index weekly outlook for 23 mar to 27 mar potential decline below 24630 363272015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up as expected but held below the 24630 weekly pivotal support.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 24630
Support: 24200/24100
Next resistance: 25000/25150
We maintain our bearish stance for a potential decline towards the 24200/24100 support as long as the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed.
However, a break above 24630 is likely to negate the bearish tone for squeeze up to test the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.