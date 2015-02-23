hang seng index weekly outlook for 23 feb to 27 feb risk of a setback below 2500025150 resistance 23
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and earlier this morning, it has managed […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and earlier this morning, it has managed to gap up to a high of 24952 (just 48 points shy of our expected lower limit target set at 25000).
Pivot (key resistance): 25000/25150
Support: 24540 & 24200
Next resistance: 26400
The Hong Kong 40 Index is now approaching the 25000/ 25150 intermediate significant resistance and the momentum (Stochastic) elements have started to turn negative.
As long as the 25000/25150 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a setback towards 24540 before 24200.
However, a break above 251150 may see the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend to target the next resistance at 26400.
