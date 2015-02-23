What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and earlier this morning, it has managed to gap up to a high of 24952 (just 48 points shy of our expected lower limit target set at 25000).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has tested thrice on the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance in place since the November 2010 swing high (see weekly chart).

The intermediate and short-term Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective “extreme” overbought level. In addition, the short-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has “room” for further potential downside before reaching its oversold region (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 25400 and 24200 supports coincides closely with the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 05 February 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The upper and lower limits of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 stands at 26400/26750 and 23200 respectively (see daily chart).

The 26400/26750 resistance400 level confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 25000/25150

Support: 24540 & 24200

Next resistance: 26400

Conclusion

The Hong Kong 40 Index is now approaching the 25000/ 25150 intermediate significant resistance and the momentum (Stochastic) elements have started to turn negative.

As long as the 25000/25150 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a setback towards 24540 before 24200.

However, a break above 251150 may see the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend to target the next resistance at 26400.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd