June 22, 2015 1:42 PM
Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 22 June 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 22 June 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 22 June 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout at 26900.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action of the Index has broken below the pull-back support of the former long–term ascending channel breakout (in dark blue) at 26900 and right now it is retesting it (see weekly & daily charts).
  • The long-term MACD trend indicator has turned down (impending bearish crossover) which further reinforces the view of a multi-week consolidate phase is in progress for the Index (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its former pull-back support now turns resistance and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).
  • The former neckline support of the bearish “Double Top” is now acting as a pull-back resistance at 27330 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The exit potential of the bearish “Double Top” stands at 25850 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The exit potential of the “Double Top”(25850) and the gap support (25540) also corresponds closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • In the short-term, the Index has evolved within a descending channel in place since 04 June 2015 high with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 26900 and 25850 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 26900

Pivot (key resistance): 27330

Support: 25850 & 25540

Next resistance: 28600

Conclusion

Technical elements are still advocating for a further downside/consolidation movement within a long-term bullish trend for the Index. As long as the 26900/27330 resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is still likely to see another round of potential decline to target 25850 and even 25540 next.

On the other hand, a clear break above 27330 is likely to see a bear trap (failure of the “Double Top” bearish breakout) for a squeeze up to retest the intermediate range top at 28600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.