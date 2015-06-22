(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout at 26900.

Key elements

Price action of the Index has broken below the pull-back support of the former long–term ascending channel breakout (in dark blue) at 26900 and right now it is retesting it (see weekly & daily charts).

The long-term MACD trend indicator has turned down (impending bearish crossover) which further reinforces the view of a multi-week consolidate phase is in progress for the Index (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its former pull-back support now turns resistance and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).

The former neckline support of the bearish “Double Top” is now acting as a pull-back resistance at 27330 (see 4 hour chart).

The exit potential of the bearish “Double Top” stands at 25850 (see 4 hour chart).

The exit potential of the “Double Top”(25850) and the gap support (25540) also corresponds closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

In the short-term, the Index has evolved within a descending channel in place since 04 June 2015 high with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 26900 and 25850 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 26900

Pivot (key resistance): 27330

Support: 25850 & 25540

Next resistance: 28600

Conclusion

Technical elements are still advocating for a further downside/consolidation movement within a long-term bullish trend for the Index. As long as the 26900/27330 resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is still likely to see another round of potential decline to target 25850 and even 25540 next.

On the other hand, a clear break above 27330 is likely to see a bear trap (failure of the “Double Top” bearish breakout) for a squeeze up to retest the intermediate range top at 28600.

