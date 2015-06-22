hang seng index weekly outlook for 22 june to 26 june bearish tone remains intact below 2690027330 r
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the pull-back […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the pull-back […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout at 26900.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 26900
Pivot (key resistance): 27330
Support: 25850 & 25540
Next resistance: 28600
Technical elements are still advocating for a further downside/consolidation movement within a long-term bullish trend for the Index. As long as the 26900/27330 resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is still likely to see another round of potential decline to target 25850 and even 25540 next.
On the other hand, a clear break above 27330 is likely to see a bear trap (failure of the “Double Top” bearish breakout) for a squeeze up to retest the intermediate range top at 28600.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.