What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to inch higher without shaping any significant pull-back.

Key elements

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has pushed higher from its oversold region and surpassed its former resistance (in dotted green) which suggests a revival of upside momentum in price action of the Index (see weekly chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has surged to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a potential pull-back in price action (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term 20 (4-hour) Moving Average (in red) is acting as a support for the Index at 25200 (see 4 hour chart).

The next support will be at 24800 which also corresponds closely with the most recent up move from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to the current 20 July 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The significant resistance will be at 26700 which is the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 26 May 2015 @8am and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 27 April 2015 high @12 pm to 08 July 2015 low @12pm (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25200

Pivot (key support): 24800

Resistance: 26700 & 27410

Next support: 23600/23450

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bullish and any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 25200/24800 significant support zone before another round of potential upside movement materialises to target the 26700 resistance with a maximum limit set at 27410.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 24800 weekly pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 23600/23450 (the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low- the current cyclical bull market bottom).

