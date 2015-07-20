hang seng index weekly outlook for 20 july to 24 july bullish tone remains intact above 2520024800 s

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015v3

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to inch higher without shaping any significant pull-back.

Key elements

  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has pushed higher from its oversold region and surpassed its former resistance (in dotted green) which suggests a revival of upside momentum in price action of the Index (see weekly chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has surged to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a potential pull-back in price action (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term 20 (4-hour) Moving Average (in red) is acting as a support for the Index at 25200 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next support will be at 24800 which also corresponds closely with the most recent up move from 08 July 2015 low @12pm to the current 20 July 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • The significant resistance will be at 26700 which is the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 26 May 2015 @8am and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent  down move from 27 April 2015 high @12 pm to 08 July 2015 low @12pm (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25200

Pivot (key support): 24800

Resistance: 26700 & 27410

Next support: 23600/23450

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bullish and any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 25200/24800 significant support zone before another round of potential upside movement materialises to target the 26700 resistance with a maximum limit set at 27410.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 24800 weekly pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 23600/23450 (the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low- the current cyclical bull market bottom).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

