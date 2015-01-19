hang seng index weekly outlook for 19 jan to 23 jan mixed elements turn neutral between 24380 and 23
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged an upside movement and managed to hit our first target at 24350 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Support: 23800, 23200 & 22550
Resistance: 24380 & 24800/25000
Elements are mixed at the moment, thus we have turned neutral between 23800 and 24380. Only a clear break (daily close) below 23800 is likely to trigger a further decline towards the next support at 23200.
On the upside, the Index needs to break above 24380 to revive a potential upside movement to target 24800/25000.
