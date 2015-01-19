What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged an upside movement and managed to hit our first target at 24350 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index tested and retreated off a significant horizontal resistance at 24350/24380 (see weekly chart).

Since the low of 16 December 2014, the Index has been evolving within an ascending channel with upper and lower limits at 24800/25000 and 23800 respectively (daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has “room” for further downside before reaching its oversold region (see daily chart).

Current price action is resting at its pull-back support and lower limit of the ascending channel at 23800 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 23800, 23200 & 22550

Resistance: 24380 & 24800/25000

Conclusion

Elements are mixed at the moment, thus we have turned neutral between 23800 and 24380. Only a clear break (daily close) below 23800 is likely to trigger a further decline towards the next support at 23200.

On the upside, the Index needs to break above 24380 to revive a potential upside movement to target 24800/25000.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd