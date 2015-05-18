(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has bounced higher as expected above the 26900 weekly pivotal support. But it has failed to break above the 28060 intermediate resistance.

Key elements

The long-term MACD trend indicator continues to trend upwards steadily above its centreline and it still has room before reaching its “extreme” level seen in October 2007. This observation suggests that the on-going multi-month bullish trend remains intact (see weekly chart).

The Index has continued to hold above pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) at 26900 (see daily chart).

The 26900 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (typical corrective wave 4 target) of the recent up move from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high at 26670 (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The Index is still being capped by a short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 at 28060 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The 30150/30500 resistance zone also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 27400

Pivot (key support): 26900

Resistance: 28060, 28600 & 30150/30500

Next support: 26670 & 25150/25000

Conclusion

Below 28060, the Index may see a pull-back first holding above the intermediate support at 27400 before another round of potential upside movement emerges. A break above the 28060 short-term trendline resistance is likely to trigger a potential rally to retest the 27 April 2015 swing high at 28600 in first step before targeting 30150/30500 next.

However, failure to hold above 26900 is likely to see a dip to test 26670 next. Only a clear break below 26670 may damage the medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).

