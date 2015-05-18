hang seng index weekly outlook for 18 may to 22 may 28060 is the potential upside trigger level to w

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has bounced higher as expected […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2015 1:01 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 18 May 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 18 May 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 18 May 2015

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has bounced higher as expected above the 26900 weekly pivotal support. But it has failed to break above the 28060 intermediate resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The long-term MACD trend indicator continues to trend upwards steadily above its centreline and it still has room before reaching its “extreme” level seen in October 2007. This observation suggests that the on-going multi-month bullish trend remains intact (see weekly chart).
  • The Index has continued to hold above pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) at 26900 (see daily chart).
  • The 26900 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (typical corrective wave 4 target) of the recent up move  from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high at 26670 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The Index is still being capped by a short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 at 28060 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 30150/30500 resistance zone also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 27400

Pivot (key support): 26900

Resistance: 28060, 28600 & 30150/30500

Next support: 26670 & 25150/25000

Conclusion

Below 28060, the Index may see a pull-back first holding above the intermediate support at 27400 before another round of potential upside movement emerges. A break above the 28060 short-term trendline resistance is likely to trigger a potential rally to retest the 27 April 2015 swing high at 28600 in first step before targeting 30150/30500 next.

However, failure to hold above 26900 is likely to see a dip to test 26670 next. Only a clear break below 26670 may damage the medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).

View more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.