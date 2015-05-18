hang seng index weekly outlook for 18 may to 22 may 28060 is the potential upside trigger level to w
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has bounced higher as expected […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has bounced higher as expected above the 26900 weekly pivotal support. But it has failed to break above the 28060 intermediate resistance.
Intermediate support: 27400
Pivot (key support): 26900
Resistance: 28060, 28600 & 30150/30500
Next support: 26670 & 25150/25000
Below 28060, the Index may see a pull-back first holding above the intermediate support at 27400 before another round of potential upside movement emerges. A break above the 28060 short-term trendline resistance is likely to trigger a potential rally to retest the 27 April 2015 swing high at 28600 in first step before targeting 30150/30500 next.
However, failure to hold above 26900 is likely to see a dip to test 26670 next. Only a clear break below 26670 may damage the medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).
