The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways below the 24630 weekly pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 24280
Pivot (key resistance): 24630
Support: 23450/23300
Next resistance: 25000/25150
Technical elements remain bearish on the intermediate term (multi-week). However, we are still in favour of a potential short-term push up to test the intermediate resistance at 24280 with a maximum limit set at the 24630 weekly pivot resistance. Thereafter, the intermediate term bearish trend is likely to resume towards the long-term support zone of 23450/23300.
On the other hand, a break above 24630 may invalidate the bearish trend to see a rise to retest the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance.
