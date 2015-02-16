hang seng index weekly outlook for 16 feb to 20 feb potential push up to test the 2500025100 resista
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has challenged the weekly pivotal support but managed to stage a rebound on last Thursday, 12 February 2015.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook. * Note that the Hong Kong stock market is closed for half-day on 18Th February 2015 and full-day on 19Th and 20th February 2015 for the Lunar Chinese New Year holidays.
Intermediate support: 23540
Pivot (key support): 24200
Resistance: 25000/25150 & 26400
Next support: 23450/23200
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Hong Kong 40 Index may see a short-term pull-back towards 23540 with the maximum limit set at the 24200 weekly pivotal support before a push up to test the key 25000/25150 resistance.
Only a clear break (daily close) above 25000/25150 is likely to trigger a multi-month upside movement towards the next resistance at 26400.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 23200 may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the 23450/23200 support (lower limit of the ascending channel).
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd