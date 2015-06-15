(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the neckline of the bearish “Double Top” configuration at 27200 and tested the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout at 26900.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Price action is now breaking below the pull-back support of the former long–term ascending channel breakout (in dark blue) at 26900 (see daily chart).

The long-term MACD trend indicator has started to turn down which reinforces the view of a multi-week consolidate phase is in progress for the Index (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has turned bearish as it broke below its former pull-back support and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).

The former neckline support of the bearish “Double Top” is now acting as a pull-back resistance at 27330 (see 4 hour chart).

The exit potential of the bearish “Double Top” stands at 25850 (see 4 hour chart).

The exit potential of the “Double Top”(25850) and the gap support (25540) also corresponds closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 27330

Support: 25850 & 25540

Next resistance: 28600

Conclusion

Technical elements are supporting for a further potential decline since the bearish breakout of the “Double Top” configuration. As long as the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential plunge towards 25850 and even 25540 next.

On the contrary, a clear break above 27330 is likely to see a bear trap (failure of the “Double Top” bearish breakout) for a squeeze up to retest the intermediate range top at 28600.