hang seng index weekly outlook for 15 june to 19 june breaking below 26900 further potential downsid
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the neckline […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the neckline […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the neckline of the bearish “Double Top” configuration at 27200 and tested the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout at 26900.
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 27330
Support: 25850 & 25540
Next resistance: 28600
Technical elements are supporting for a further potential decline since the bearish breakout of the “Double Top” configuration. As long as the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential plunge towards 25850 and even 25540 next.
On the contrary, a clear break above 27330 is likely to see a bear trap (failure of the “Double Top” bearish breakout) for a squeeze up to retest the intermediate range top at 28600.