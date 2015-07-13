hang seng index weekly outlook for 13 july to 17 july further potential recovery above 2450023450 su

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 25000 […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2015 2:31 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 25000 weekly pivotal support and stage a direct plunge towards the 23600 long-term key support before reversing up in the later part of the week.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Despite recording a decline of close to 3000 points, the Index tested but managed to hold above the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low (the current cyclical bull market bottom) at 23600/23450 (see weekly chart).
  • Price action has formed a weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 23600/23450 long-term support (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests further upside potential ahead for the Index from a multi-month time perspective (see weekly chart).
  • The former trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 16 December 2014 is now acting as a pull-back resistance at 25400 (see daily chart).
  • The next significant resistance will be at 26700 which is the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 26 May 2015 @8am and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent  down move from 27 April 2015 high @12 pm to 08 July 2015 low @12pm (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term 20 (4 hr) Moving Average (in red) that has capped (as a resistance) the Index since 08 July 2015 high @8am is now a support at 24500 as price action has broken above it (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 24500

Pivot (key support): 23450

Resistance: 25400 & 26700

Next support: 22550 & 21170

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggest a major low (multi-month) has been seen for the Index at 23600/23450 where a potential recovery (multi-month) should now occur.

From a multi-week perspective, the Index may face the risk of a pull-back first below the 25400 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, a potential upside movement should occur above the 24500 intermediate support to target the next resistance at 26700 in the first instance.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 23450 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a slide to test the 22550 support. Only a break below 22550 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 21170.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.