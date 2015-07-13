hang seng index weekly outlook for 13 july to 17 july further potential recovery above 2450023450 su
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 25000 weekly pivotal support and stage a direct plunge towards the 23600 long-term key support before reversing up in the later part of the week.
Intermediate support: 24500
Pivot (key support): 23450
Resistance: 25400 & 26700
Next support: 22550 & 21170
Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggest a major low (multi-month) has been seen for the Index at 23600/23450 where a potential recovery (multi-month) should now occur.
From a multi-week perspective, the Index may face the risk of a pull-back first below the 25400 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, a potential upside movement should occur above the 24500 intermediate support to target the next resistance at 26700 in the first instance.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 23450 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a slide to test the 22550 support. Only a break below 22550 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 21170.
