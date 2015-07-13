(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 25000 weekly pivotal support and stage a direct plunge towards the 23600 long-term key support before reversing up in the later part of the week.

Key elements

Despite recording a decline of close to 3000 points, the Index tested but managed to hold above the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low (the current cyclical bull market bottom) at 23600/23450 (see weekly chart).

Price action has formed a weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 23600/23450 long-term support (see weekly chart).

The long-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests further upside potential ahead for the Index from a multi-month time perspective (see weekly chart).

The former trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 16 December 2014 is now acting as a pull-back resistance at 25400 (see daily chart).

The next significant resistance will be at 26700 which is the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 26 May 2015 @8am and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 27 April 2015 high @12 pm to 08 July 2015 low @12pm (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term 20 (4 hr) Moving Average (in red) that has capped (as a resistance) the Index since 08 July 2015 high @8am is now a support at 24500 as price action has broken above it (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 24500

Pivot (key support): 23450

Resistance: 25400 & 26700

Next support: 22550 & 21170

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggest a major low (multi-month) has been seen for the Index at 23600/23450 where a potential recovery (multi-month) should now occur.

From a multi-week perspective, the Index may face the risk of a pull-back first below the 25400 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, a potential upside movement should occur above the 24500 intermediate support to target the next resistance at 26700 in the first instance.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 23450 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a slide to test the 22550 support. Only a break below 22550 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 21170.

