hang seng index weekly outlook for 12 jan to 16 jan bullish trend remains intact above 23600 support

What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has challenged but managed to recover from the weekly pivotal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2015 10:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 12 Jan 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 12 Jan 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 12 Jan 2015

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has challenged but managed to recover from the weekly pivotal support at 23400 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

  • The long-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “upside room” before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support and 50% level (see daily chart).
  • The 24800/25000 zone is a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 16 December 2014 low to 29 December 2014 high which also confluences with the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel (in purple) in place since 16 Dec 2014 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in purple) now stands at 23600 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Key pivot (support): 23600

Resistance: 24350 & 24800/25000

Next support: 23270 & 22550

Conclusion

The bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low remains intact. We have tightened the weekly pivotal support to 23600 as the Index has managed to stage a break out above its former intermediate term trendline resistance. As long as 23600 hold, the Index is likely to continue it upside movement towards 24350 before 24800/25000.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 23600 may jeopardise the bullish trend to see a retest on the 23270 level. Only a clear break below 23270 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the long-term support at 22550.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.