



(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled and hit our expected downside target zone of 27300/26900.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The long-term MACD trend indicator continues to trend upwards steadily above its centreline and it still has room before reaching its “extreme” level seen in October 2007. This observation suggests that the on-going multi-month bullish trend remains intact (see weekly chart).

Last Friday’s (08 May 2015) price action has managed to rebound from the pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) at 26900 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced from a medium term perspective (see daily chart).

The 26900 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (typical corrective wave 4 target) of the recent up move from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high at 26670 (see 4 hour chart).

The Index is being capped by a short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 at 28060 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The 30150/30500 resistance zone also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 27300

Pivot (key support): 26900

Resistance: 28060, 28600 & 30150/30500

Next support: 26670 & 25150/25000

Conclusion

The Index is now likely to resume its medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low holding above the 26900 weekly pivotal support.

However, short-term technical elements suggest a potential pull-back first below 28060 towards the 27300 intermediate support. Thereafter, a potential upside movement is likely to materialise to retest the 27 April 2015 swing high at 28600 in first step before targeting 30150/30500 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 26900 is likely to see a dip to test 26670 next. Only a clear break below 26670 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.