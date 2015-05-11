hang seng index weekly outlook for 11 may to 15 may medium term bullish trend has resumed above 2690
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled and hit our […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled and hit our […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled and hit our expected downside target zone of 27300/26900.
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 27300
Pivot (key support): 26900
Resistance: 28060, 28600 & 30150/30500
Next support: 26670 & 25150/25000
The Index is now likely to resume its medium term bullish trend in place since 16 December 2014 low holding above the 26900 weekly pivotal support.
However, short-term technical elements suggest a potential pull-back first below 28060 towards the 27300 intermediate support. Thereafter, a potential upside movement is likely to materialise to retest the 27 April 2015 swing high at 28600 in first step before targeting 30150/30500 next.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 26900 is likely to see a dip to test 26670 next. Only a clear break below 26670 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.