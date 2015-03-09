hang seng index weekly outlook for 09 mar to 13 mar bearish tone resurfaced below 2428024650 resista
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the lower neutrality range at 24200. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 24280
Pivot (key resistance): 24650
Support: 23450/23300
Next resistance: 25000/25150
Technical elements have turned bearish. However, do expect a short-term push up first towards the intermediate resistance at 24280 with the maximum limit set at the 24650 weekly pivotal resistance before another round of potential downside movement occurs to target the long-term support zone of 23450/23300.
However, a clearance above 24650 is likely to invalidate the bearish tone to see a push up to retest the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd