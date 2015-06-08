(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the lower limit of the neutrality zone.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The long-term MACD trend indicator remains flattish which indicate a potential multi-week consolidate phase remains in progress for the Index (see weekly chart).

The Index has reacted below the 28600 resistance which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily chart).

Below 28600, the Index has traced out an impending bearish “Double Top” configuration with its neckline support at 27200 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The exit potential of the bearish “Double Top” stands at 25850 (see 4 hour chart).

The pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout (in dark blue) is at 26900 follow by the gap support at 25540 (see daily chart).

The exit potential of the “Double Top”(25850) and the gap support (25540) also corresponds closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is testing its support and 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Support: 27200/26900 & 25850/25540

Resistance: 28600 & 30150/30500

Conclusion

No clear direction at the moment and remains neutral between 28600 and 26900. Only a clear break below 26900 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards 25850/25540 next.

On the other hand, a clearance above 28600 is likely to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 30150/30500.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.