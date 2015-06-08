hang seng index weekly outlook for 08 june to 12 june remains neutral between 28600 and 26900 677742
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the lower limit of the neutrality zone.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Support: 27200/26900 & 25850/25540
Resistance: 28600 & 30150/30500
No clear direction at the moment and remains neutral between 28600 and 26900. Only a clear break below 26900 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards 25850/25540 next.
On the other hand, a clearance above 28600 is likely to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 30150/30500.
