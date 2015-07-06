hang seng index weekly outlook for 06 july to 10 july 25000 remains the key support to watch for a p

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2015 1:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 06 July 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 06 July 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 06 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 25000 weekly pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action has plunged and right now it is just above the 25150/25000 significant support which is the former long-term resistance in place since 07 Nov 2010 now turns pull-back support since the recent bullish breakout seen on March 2015 (see weekly chart).
  • The 25150/25000 support also confluences with the gap seen on 02 April 2015, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high, 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 27 April 2015 high @12pm to 26 May 2015 high @8am, 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 26 May 2015 high @8am 26 May 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high @12pm and the trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 16 December 2014 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • Based on the above point and Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is likely to have completed its bearish wave 4/ where a potential bullish reversal is round the corner to kick start the bullish wave 5/ (see 4 hour chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator is now testing  its trendline support since 29 March 2015 (see weekly chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 @8am is now at 26700 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic momentum oscillator has dipped into its oversold region and flashed a bullish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 25000

Resistance: 26450/26700 & 27500

Next support: 23600

Conclusion

As long as the 25000 weekly pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery to target the 26450/26700 resistance in the first instance.

However, failure to hold above the 25000 weekly pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the bearish movement to see a waterfall slide towards the key long-term support at 23600 which is also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.