(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 25000 weekly pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action has plunged and right now it is just above the 25150/25000 significant support which is the former long-term resistance in place since 07 Nov 2010 now turns pull-back support since the recent bullish breakout seen on March 2015 (see weekly chart).

The 25150/25000 support also confluences with the gap seen on 02 April 2015, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high, 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 27 April 2015 high @12pm to 26 May 2015 high @8am, 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 26 May 2015 high @8am 26 May 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high @12pm and the trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 16 December 2014 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Based on the above point and Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is likely to have completed its bearish wave 4/ where a potential bullish reversal is round the corner to kick start the bullish wave 5/ (see 4 hour chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator is now testing its trendline support since 29 March 2015 (see weekly chart).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 @8am is now at 26700 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic momentum oscillator has dipped into its oversold region and flashed a bullish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 25000

Resistance: 26450/26700 & 27500

Next support: 23600

Conclusion

As long as the 25000 weekly pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery to target the 26450/26700 resistance in the first instance.

However, failure to hold above the 25000 weekly pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the bearish movement to see a waterfall slide towards the key long-term support at 23600 which is also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.