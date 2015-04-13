hang seng index weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr risk of a pull back below 28000 464332015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied towards our expected target […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2015 12:37 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 13 Apr 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 13 Apr 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 13 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied towards our expected target at 26370 without staging a pull-back.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now right below the median line (resistance) of its long-term ascending channel (in green) in place since 26 October 2008 at 28000 (see weekly chart).
  • The 28000 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) is at 26900 (see daily chart)
  • The pull-back support of the former short term ascending channel breakout (from 16 December 2014 low, in orange) is at 26290 (see daily chart).
  • The 7-day Moving Average  (in purple) is also acting as a support at 26290 (see daily chart).
  • The 26900 and 26290 supports also coincides with the 23.6% and 38.2% (typical wave 4 target) Fibonacci retracement from 11 march 2015 low to 09 April 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Bollinger Bandwidth indicator has reached a 14-month high volatility reading since 05 February 2014. This observation suggests that the current uptrend from 11 March 2015 low is “overstretched” and the Index is likely to see a pull-back/consolidation (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and broke below its former trendline support (in dotted red) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 28000

Support: 26900 & 29290

Next resistance: 28600 & 30150

Conclusion

The above mentioned technical elements suggest the Index is due for a potential pull-back after a sharp run up seen last weekly. Below 28000 weekly pivotal resistance, the Index is likely to see a drop towards 26900 before 29290.

On the other hand, a clearance above 28000 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 28600 before 30150.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

View more
Economic Calendar

