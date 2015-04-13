hang seng index weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr risk of a pull back below 28000 464332015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied towards our expected target […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied towards our expected target at 26370 without staging a pull-back.
Pivot (key resistance): 28000
Support: 26900 & 29290
Next resistance: 28600 & 30150
The above mentioned technical elements suggest the Index is due for a potential pull-back after a sharp run up seen last weekly. Below 28000 weekly pivotal resistance, the Index is likely to see a drop towards 26900 before 29290.
On the other hand, a clearance above 28000 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 28600 before 30150.
