What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied towards our expected target at 26370 without staging a pull-back.

Key elements

The Index is now right below the median line (resistance) of its long-term ascending channel (in green) in place since 26 October 2008 at 28000 (see weekly chart).

The 28000 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) is at 26900 (see daily chart)

The pull-back support of the former short term ascending channel breakout (from 16 December 2014 low, in orange) is at 26290 (see daily chart).

The 7-day Moving Average (in purple) is also acting as a support at 26290 (see daily chart).

The 26900 and 26290 supports also coincides with the 23.6% and 38.2% (typical wave 4 target) Fibonacci retracement from 11 march 2015 low to 09 April 2015 high (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Bollinger Bandwidth indicator has reached a 14-month high volatility reading since 05 February 2014. This observation suggests that the current uptrend from 11 March 2015 low is “overstretched” and the Index is likely to see a pull-back/consolidation (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and broke below its former trendline support (in dotted red) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 28000

Support: 26900 & 29290

Next resistance: 28600 & 30150

Conclusion

The above mentioned technical elements suggest the Index is due for a potential pull-back after a sharp run up seen last weekly. Below 28000 weekly pivotal resistance, the Index is likely to see a drop towards 26900 before 29290.

On the other hand, a clearance above 28000 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 28600 before 30150.

