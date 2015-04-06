hang seng index weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr bullish breakout above key 2500025100 further up
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a clear […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a clear […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a clear bullish breakout (weekly close) above the long-term significant resistance at 25000/25150 on its fourth attempt as expected.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 25000
Pivot (key support): 24600
Resistance: 25720 & 26370
Next support: 24200 & 23450/23300
Technical elements remain bullish but do expect a potential pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 25000 with a maximum limit set at the 24600 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement materialises to target 25720 before 26370.
However, a break below 24600 may negate the medium term bullish trend for a slide towards the next support at 24200 (lower boundary of the ascending channel (in purple in place since 16 December 2014 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 11 March 2015 low to 03 April 2015 high). Only a clear clearance below 24600 is likely to trigger a deeper decline to test the long-term support at 23450/23300.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.