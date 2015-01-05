What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pull-backed as expected towards the 23500 intermediate support before staging a strong recovery. Pleas click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The long-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “upside room” before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish since the breakout of its former trendline resistance (see daily chart).

The Index has managed to close the gap support at 23400 and staged a rebound from it (see 4 hour chart).

The 24900/25000 is a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 16 December 2014 low to 29 December 2014 high which also confluences with the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 16 Dec 2014 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator is within the overbought region but without any bearish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Key pivot (support): 23400

Resistance: 24350 & 24900/25000

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

The bullish tone remains intact for the Index. We have tightened the weekly pivotal support to 23400 from 23190 and the Index is likely to see further upside movement to target 24350 before 24900/25000.

However, failure to hold above 23400 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 22550 significant support.

Disclaimer

