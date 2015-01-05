hang seng index weekly outlook for 05 jan to 09 jan bullish tone remains intact above 23400 support

What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pull-backed as expected towards the 23500 intermediate support before staging […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 5, 2015 12:30 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (weekly)-weekly forecast 05 Jan 2015

Hang Seng Index (daily)-weekly forecast 05 Jan 2015

Hang Seng Index (4 hour)-weekly forecast 05 Jan 2015What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pull-backed as expected towards the 23500 intermediate support before staging a strong recovery. Pleas click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The long-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “upside room” before reaching its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish since the breakout of its former trendline resistance (see daily chart).
  • The Index has managed to close the gap support at 23400 and staged a rebound from it (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 24900/25000 is a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 16 December 2014 low to 29 December 2014 high which also confluences with the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 16 Dec 2014 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator is within the overbought region but without any bearish divergence signal (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Key pivot (support): 23400

Resistance: 24350 & 24900/25000

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

The bullish tone remains intact for the Index. We have tightened the weekly pivotal support to 23400 from 23190 and the Index is likely to see further upside movement to target 24350 before 24900/25000.

However, failure to hold above 23400 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 22550 significant support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

View more
