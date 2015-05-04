hang seng index weekly outlook for 04 may to 08 may 28090 remains the potential downside trigger 562
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and tested the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and tested the […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and tested the 28090 potential downside trigger.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 28600
Support: 28090 & 27300/26900
Next resistance: 30150/30500
Current technical elements are still “toppish” from an intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks) perspective. A break below the 28090 downside trigger is likely to unleash a potential decline to target the 27300/26900 support zone before another round of upside movement occurs.
However, a clearance above the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance may invalidate the intermediate term bearish scenario for a potential rally towards 30150/30500 next.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.