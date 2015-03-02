(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways below the 25000/25150 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has remained below the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance in place since the November 2010 swing high (see weekly chart).

The upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 stands at 26400/26750 and 23450/23300 respectively (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its support and 50% level (see daily chart).

The 24200 and 23450 supports coincides closely with the 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 05 February 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 25000/25150 & 26400

Support: 24200 & 23450/23300

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed, thus we turn neutral between 25000/25150 and 24200. Only a clear break above 25150 is likely to trigger a further upside movement towards 26400.

On the other hand, a crack below the 24200 support may see a deeper setback towards the 23450/23300 support.

Disclaimer

