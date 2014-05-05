What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook (Mixed elements, expect sideways movement) dated 28 Apr 2014, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to hold above its 22000/21900 support region. However, its fortune has changed after a dismal performance this morning.

Key elements

The market has broken below the 22000/21900 support now turns pull-back resistance at 22070 (see 4 hour chart).

The market is evolving within a descending channel since 10 Apr 2014 with resistance (upper boundary) at 22320 (see 4 hour chart).

The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 10 Apr 2014 high coincides closely with the key long-term 21200 support (see 4 hour chart).

The 100-day Moving Average is acting as a resistance at around 22320 (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator has broken below its former trendline support which suggests further downside momentum (see daily chart).

The long-term trendline support joining the lows since Oct 2008 is now supporting the market at 21100 (see weekly chart).

Levels

Pivot (key resistance): 22320

Intermediate resistance: 22070

Intermediate support: 21720

Support: 21200/21000

Next resistance: 23430

Conclusion

The bearish scenario has been validated through the break of the 22000/21900 support region. Given the above mentioned negative elements, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards the intermediate support at 21720 (also the lower boundary of the descending channel) before another round of downside movement to test the key long-term support region at 21200/21100.

On the other hand, a break above 22320 may negate the bearish tone to see a recovery towards the horizontal resistance at 23430.

Source: Charts are from eSignal and City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

