hang seng index weekly outlook broke support further downside potential 55272014
What happened last week With reference to our last weekly outlook (Mixed elements, expect sideways movement) dated 28 Apr 2014, the Hong Kong 40 Index […]
What happened last week With reference to our last weekly outlook (Mixed elements, expect sideways movement) dated 28 Apr 2014, the Hong Kong 40 Index […]
With reference to our last weekly outlook (Mixed elements, expect sideways movement) dated 28 Apr 2014, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has managed to hold above its 22000/21900 support region. However, its fortune has changed after a dismal performance this morning.
Pivot (key resistance): 22320
Intermediate resistance: 22070
Intermediate support: 21720
Support: 21200/21000
Next resistance: 23430
The bearish scenario has been validated through the break of the 22000/21900 support region. Given the above mentioned negative elements, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards the intermediate support at 21720 (also the lower boundary of the descending channel) before another round of downside movement to test the key long-term support region at 21200/21100.
On the other hand, a break above 22320 may negate the bearish tone to see a recovery towards the horizontal resistance at 23430.
Source: Charts are from eSignal and City Index Advantage Trader
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.