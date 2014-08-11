hang seng index weekly outlook above 2410024000 significant support for a potential recovery 6890201

What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has tumbled but managed to hold above the former significant resistance now turns […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2014 12:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has tumbled but managed to hold above the former significant resistance now turns support at 24100/24000.

Key elements

  • The recent 3% decline from its 30 July 2014 high has managed to stall at the 24100/24000 significant support (see weekly chart).
  • Price action has formed a “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern right above the 24100/24100 support (see daily chart).
  • The 24100/24000 support also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci retracements from various degrees (see 4 hour chart).
  • The daily Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room towards the overbought region (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 stands at the 25500/25700 region which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (see daily chart).
  • The recent decline has broken out of a “Bullish Flag” continuation chart formation with pull-back support at 24400 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region but has not exited from it (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 24400

Pivot (key support): 24100/24000

Resistance: 25500/25700

 Next support: 23000/22900

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned positive elements, the Index is likely to see a recovery above the 24100/24000 pivot (key support) to target the 25500/25700 resistance region.

However, failure to hold above 24100/24000 may damage the on-going uptrend to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 23000/22900.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd. 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.