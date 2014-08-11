hang seng index weekly outlook above 2410024000 significant support for a potential recovery 6890201
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has tumbled but managed to hold above the former significant resistance now turns […]
What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has tumbled but managed to hold above the former significant resistance now turns […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has tumbled but managed to hold above the former significant resistance now turns support at 24100/24000.
Intermediate support: 24400
Pivot (key support): 24100/24000
Resistance: 25500/25700
Next support: 23000/22900
Based on the above mentioned positive elements, the Index is likely to see a recovery above the 24100/24000 pivot (key support) to target the 25500/25700 resistance region.
However, failure to hold above 24100/24000 may damage the on-going uptrend to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 23000/22900.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.