What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for HSI) has tumbled but managed to hold above the former significant resistance now turns support at 24100/24000.

Key elements

The recent 3% decline from its 30 July 2014 high has managed to stall at the 24100/24000 significant support (see weekly chart).

Price action has formed a “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern right above the 24100/24100 support (see daily chart).

The 24100/24000 support also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci retracements from various degrees (see 4 hour chart).

The daily Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room towards the overbought region (see daily chart).

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 25 June 2013 stands at the 25500/25700 region which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees (see daily chart).

The recent decline has broken out of a “Bullish Flag” continuation chart formation with pull-back support at 24400 (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region but has not exited from it (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 24400

Pivot (key support): 24100/24000

Resistance: 25500/25700

Next support: 23000/22900

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned positive elements, the Index is likely to see a recovery above the 24100/24000 pivot (key support) to target the 25500/25700 resistance region.

However, failure to hold above 24100/24000 may damage the on-going uptrend to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 23000/22900.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.