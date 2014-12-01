What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pull-back towards 23580 intermediate support as expected. Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel in place since 31 October 2014 (in green) stands at 23190 (see daily chair).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now coming close to its horizontal support (see daily chart).

The 23190 support also coincides closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 20 November 2014 low to 27 November 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 24600 upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel coincides closely with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 31 October 2014 low to 17 November 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).

The longer-term Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” for further upside potential towards its extreme overbought level (see weekly chart).

The lower boundary of the longer-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 (in orange) is at 22550 (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Key pivot (support): 23190

Resistance: 24250 & 24600/25000

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the intermediate pull-back phase for the Hong Kong 40 Index appears to have seen its low and a potential turnaround is round the corner.

As long as the pivotal support at 23190 holds, the Index may see a recovery towards the 24250 level and a break above 24250 is likely to trigger a further upside movement towards the 24600/25000 significant resistance zone.

On the other hand, a break below the 23190 pivotal support is likely to see a deeper decline to test the long-term support at 22550.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.