Failure bullish breakout seen in the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) above the 27800 level. The Index has plunged straight towards the neckline support of the “Double Top” configuration at 27200.

Key levels

Support: 27200, 26900 & 26530

Resistance: 27800, 28230 & 28400

Conclusion

Despite a plunge of 800 points, the Index has managed to hold above the key neckline support of the “Double Top” at 27200. Turn neutral for now between 27200 and 27800.

Disclaimer

