Daily Outlook, Wednesday 24 Aug 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected push up (1.10%) and almost hit our first expected target/resistance at 23160 (printed a high of 23115 in the overnight session).

Key elements

In today’s morning Asian session, the Index has tumbled by close to 1.15% to print a current intraday low of 22743. Interestingly, the current decline has led the Index to rest just above the predefined 22740 short-term pivotal support (inflection level).

The aforementioned 22740 short-term pivotal support is defined by a confluence of elements . The lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low, the minor swing low area of 17 August 2016 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent ongoing intermediate degree rally from 03 August 2016 minor swing low of 21683 to last week high of 23210.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now back to its extreme oversold level which reinforces our preferred view that the 22740 pivotal support is likely to hold for a potential recovery as downside momentum of the current short-term decline is being overstretched.

The significant short-term resistance remains at 23500 which is the upper limit of the 23200/500 risk zone where a pull-back may materialise (click here to recap on the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published on Monday, 22 August).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22740

Resistances: 23160 & 23500

Next support: 22200 (medium-term).

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bullish bias. As long as the 22740 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery to retest the minor range top at 23160 before targeting the next resistance at 23500.

On the other hand, a break below the 22740 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards the medium-term pivotal support of 22200

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.