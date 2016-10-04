hang seng index potential final downleg below 23750 resistance 1832842016

Daily Outlook, Tues 04 Oct 2016

hang-seng-1-hour_04-oct-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to evolve within a mini “symmetrical triangle” configuration in place since the 09 September 2016 high of 24406. As per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday, 03 October, elements are still positive and the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish  breakout from the aforementioned “symmetrical triangle” configuration (click here to recap).

So what is in store for today?

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be shaping the potential final downleg to complete the mini “symmetrical triangle” configuration with support at 23260.
  • The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator remains on a downtick and still shows room for further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum remains intact that is likely to reinforce the expected further downleg in price action.
  • Short-term key resistance stands at 23750 which is defined by the upper boundary of the mini “symmetrical triangle” configuration.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 23750

Support: 23260

Next resistance: 24070

Conclusion

As long as the 23750 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a final potential downleg towards 23260 to end the one month old “symmetrical triangle” consolidation before another potential impulsive up movement cycle materialises.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 23750 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate our preferred final push down scenario to trigger a bullish breakout towards the 24070 minor swing high in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

