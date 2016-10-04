hang seng index potential final downleg below 23750 resistance 1832842016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to evolve within a mini “symmetrical triangle” configuration in place since the 09 September 2016 high of 24406. As per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday, 03 October, elements are still positive and the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout from the aforementioned “symmetrical triangle” configuration (click here to recap).
So what is in store for today?
Pivot (key resistance): 23750
Support: 23260
Next resistance: 24070
As long as the 23750 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a final potential downleg towards 23260 to end the one month old “symmetrical triangle” consolidation before another potential impulsive up movement cycle materialises.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 23750 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate our preferred final push down scenario to trigger a bullish breakout towards the 24070 minor swing high in the first step.
