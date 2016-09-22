Daily Outlook, Thurs 22 Sep 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to push up within our expectation and it has managed to stage a gapped up in today’s morning Asian opening session and hit our short-term upside target/resistance at 23820

Key elements

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains positive above its above its ascending trendline support and the 50% level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

However, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to exit from its overbought region and shows further downside potential before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a minor pull-back at this juncture.

Near-term support now rests at 23700 (gap) and 23500 (minor swing high areas of 13 September/19 September 2016, ascending trendline from 13 September 2016 low & the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current ongoing up move from 13 September 2016 low to today’s current intraday high of 24074).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 23700

Pivot (key support): 23500

Resistance: 24500

Next support: 23200

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards the 23700 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 23500 short-term pivotal support before another upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 24500.

On the other hand, a break below the 23500 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for another round of choppy decline to retest the23200 pull-back support of the former range bullish breakout.

