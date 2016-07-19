Daily Outlook, Tues 19 July 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued its ascend of 3% after the bullish breakout from the former minor “Triangle rang” configuration in place since 21 April 2016 high.

Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.

Key elements

Since the low of 27 June 2016, the Index has been evolving within a bullish ascending channel (depicted in green) with its lower boundary at 21100 which also confluences closely with the pull-back support of the “Triangle range” bullish breakout at 21000.

Interestingly, within the aforementioned ascending channel configuration, the Index has started to evolve in a steeper short-term ascending channel (depicted in blue) from the 08 July 2016 low @11am SGT which represents an acceleration of its uptrend which is in line with the recent bullish breakout seen from its former “Triangle range”.

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel is at around 21500 which confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally seen from 06 July 2016 low to yesterday high of 21829. The upper boundary (resistance) stands at 22170 which is also defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21500

Resistance: 22170

Next support: 21100/21000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 21500 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 22170 in the first step.

On the other, failure to hold above the 21500 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold to see a slide to test this week’s medium-term pivotal support area at 21100/21000.

