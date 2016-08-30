hang seng index further potential downside below 23100 resistance 1828642016

Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 30, 2016 1:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_30 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to inch up higher today in line with the stabilization seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices after a weak closing seen on last Friday, 26 August 2016.

However, technicals are not advocating for a constructive up move at this juncture.

Key elements

  • Despite this morning’s up move, the Index still remains below a significant resistance of 23100 that is defined by a confluence of elements. The pull-back resistance of the bearish breakdown from the former medium-term ascending channel support in place since 24 June 2016 low, the short-term descending trendline that has capped prior advances since 18 August 2016 high and yesterday’s opening gapped down.
  • The 1 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The short-term supports rest at 22740 and 22200.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 23100

Supports: 22740 & 22200

Next resistance: 23500 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Turn bearish for a potential medium-term decline. As long as the 23100 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to test the 22740 support and a break below it may add impetus for a further slide towards 22200.

On the other hand, a break above the 23100 resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a squeeze up to test the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week (please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.