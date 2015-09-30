(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Yesterday’s rebound seen in the Hong Kong 40 Index

Short-term price action has started to show signs of exhaustion. The past hour candlestick has formed a “Doji” at the 20900 pull-back resistance which indicates the sentiment of the bulls are “hesitant and indecisive” to push the Index higher.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has reached the extreme overbought level and started to inch down. This observation suggests that the upside momentum of the on-going rebound seen from yesterday’s low has started to lose its strength.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20900

Pivot (key resistance): 21360

Support: 20070

Next resistance: 22260 (updated weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest that the on-going “relief rebound” has started to lose upside momentum and the Index is likely to resume its medium-term (1-3 weeks) downtrend at this juncture. As long as the 20900/21360 key short-term resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index may see a decline to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 20070 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 21360 daily (short-term) pivotal may see a squeeze up to retest the range top in place since 25 August 2015 at 22260.

