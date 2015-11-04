hang seng index daily outlook wed 04 nov pull back before new potential rise above 2310022880 suppor

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had a  minor pull-back above the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2015 12:41 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (4 hour)_04 Nov 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_04 Nov 2015

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had a  minor pull-back above the 22500 short-term pivotal support before it rallied close to 3% this morning and hit our expected upside target at 23100.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance from the 26 May 2015 high at 23100. The Index has tested and staged a bearish reaction off this trendlince resistance on three previous occasions; 26 May 2015, 24 June 2015 and most recently on 23 October 2015. In addition, the Index has recorded a steep decline of 29% from 26 May 2015 high to the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070 below this former trendline resistance. As this horrendous decline is the worst since October 2011, thus a bullish breakout above the trendline resistance represents a significant change in market sentiment from negative to positive.
  • The next intermediate resistance stands at 23530 which is defined by the swing high of 23 October 2015 and the 3.61.8 Fibonacci projection from 02 Nov 2015 low @9am to 02 Nov 2015 high @11am projected from the 02 Nov 2015 low @3pm.
  • The pull-back support of the short-term ascending channel bullish breakout stands at 22880.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme overbought level which suggests the Index may stage a minor pull-back in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 23100

Pivot (key support): 22880

Resistance: 23530

Next support: 22680 & 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 23100 with a maximum limit set at the 22880 daily (short-term) pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to stage another round of potential rally to target the 23530 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 22880 pivotal support is likely to see a “bull-trap” (failure bullish breakout) for another round of decline to test the next support at 22680 before the key 22260/22180 zone (pull-back support of the ‘Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

View more
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.