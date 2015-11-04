hang seng index daily outlook wed 04 nov pull back before new potential rise above 2310022880 suppor
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had a minor pull-back above the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had a minor pull-back above the […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had a minor pull-back above the 22500 short-term pivotal support before it rallied close to 3% this morning and hit our expected upside target at 23100.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 23100
Pivot (key support): 22880
Resistance: 23530
Next support: 22680 & 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)
The Index may see a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 23100 with a maximum limit set at the 22880 daily (short-term) pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to stage another round of potential rally to target the 23530 resistance in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 22880 pivotal support is likely to see a “bull-trap” (failure bullish breakout) for another round of decline to test the next support at 22680 before the key 22260/22180 zone (pull-back support of the ‘Double Bottom” bullish breakout).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.