(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index ( link

The hourly (RSI) oscillator has just broken above its former trendline resistance (in dotted green) and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its overbought region. This suggests a built-up in upside momentum for the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21650

Resistance: 22400

Next support: 20860 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We have placed a tight short-term daily pivotal support at 21650 for a potential push up to target the 22400 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” configuration.

However, failure to hold above the 21650 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish tone for a slide to test the 20860 weekly pivotal support which is also the trendline support linking lows of 24 August 2015 @9pm and 07 September 2015 @5pm.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.