hang seng index daily outlook tues 20 oct potential last push up towards 2350023600 risk level 16193

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded lower by 0.9%from yesterday high of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_20 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded lower by 0.9%from yesterday high of 23118. Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel in place since 14 October 2015 low @9am
  • In conjunction, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has dipped on its key trendline support that has managed to support a significant bullish reversal in price action in the previous two occasions (as depicted by the green arrows).
  • The next support rests at the 22750 level which was the former resistance of the congestion zone seen from 09 October to 13 October 2015.
  • The significant medium-term resistance zone stands at 23500/24000 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook published yesterday (click here for more details).
  • In the shorter-term, the 23500 resistance also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 05 October 2015 high @11pm projected from 06 October 2015 low @4pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22750

Resistance: 23500/23600

Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 22750 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index may see last push up towards the risk level of 23500/23600 before a deeper pull-back/consolidation occurs.

However, failure to hold above the 22750 short-term pivotal support may see a deeper slide towards the  key 22260/22180 pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.