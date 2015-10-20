(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index

In conjunction, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has dipped on its key trendline support that has managed to support a significant bullish reversal in price action in the previous two occasions (as depicted by the green arrows).

The next support rests at the 22750 level which was the former resistance of the congestion zone seen from 09 October to 13 October 2015.

The significant medium-term resistance zone stands at 23500/24000 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook published yesterday (click here

(click In the shorter-term, the 23500 resistance also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 05 October 2015 high @11pm projected from 06 October 2015 low @4pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22750

Resistance: 23500/23600

Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 22750 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index may see last push up towards the risk level of 23500/23600 before a deeper pull-back/consolidation occurs.

However, failure to hold above the 22750 short-term pivotal support may see a deeper slide towards the key 22260/22180 pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.