hang seng index daily outlook tues 20 oct potential last push up towards 2350023600 risk level 16193
Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded lower by 0.9%from yesterday high of
Pivot (key support): 22750
Resistance: 23500/23600
Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 22750 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index may see last push up towards the risk level of 23500/23600 before a deeper pull-back/consolidation occurs.
However, failure to hold above the 22750 short-term pivotal support may see a deeper slide towards the key 22260/22180 pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
