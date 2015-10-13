hang seng index daily outlook tues 13 oct potential bullish breakout above 22475 support 1560642015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways yesterday.
Pivot (key support): 22475
Resistance: 22890 & 23170
Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot).
As long as the 22475 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout from its triangle range pattern to target 22890 before 23170.
However, failure to hold above the 22475 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).
