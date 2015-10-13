(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways yesterday.

Key elements

The Index has shed 0.7% from yesterday’s high of 22651 seen in the overnight U.S. session to a current low of 22475 printed today.

Despite its weak opening, the Index is still holding above the short-term support at 22475 which is the lower boundary of a short-term triangle range consolidation pattern (in pink) in place since the 07 October 2015 high.

The Index is now coming close to the apex of the triangle range consolidation pattern where a price action breakout is likely to occur soon.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch upwards from its oversold region which suggests a revival in upside momentum.

The significant short-term resistances will be at 22890 and 23170 which are defined by the 0.618/ 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @1pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22475

Resistance: 22890 & 23170

Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot).

Conclusion

As long as the 22475 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout from its triangle range pattern to target 22890 before 23170.

However, failure to hold above the 22475 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.